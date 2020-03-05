Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Case counts continue to rise as businesses start to reopen Monday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 95 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as Phase 1 for reopening of the economy starts Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 13,177 COVID-19 cases and 210 deaths across the state.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is now reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths across the state Sunday.

Officials say the state now stands at 7,550 cases and 303 deaths since March 11th. Hospitals are seeing an increase of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

DeSoto County has now reported an additional case since Saturday bringing the total to 294 confirmed cases.