Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 405 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 405 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Sunday.

Health officials say there is now a total of 11,829 confirmed cases and 198 related deaths in Shelby County.

140,973 have been tested for the coronavirus in the county. 7,330 have recovered.

As the holiday weekend continues, the TN Department of Health reported 50,140 confirmed cases and 637 deaths in the state Saturday.

In Mississippi health officials reported 226 new cases and 5 new deaths in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state reports 30,674 confirmed cases and 1,107 related deaths.

DeSoto County health authorities report a total of 1,572 confirmed cases.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 23,209 cases and 286 deaths in the state.

There are 6,125 active cases as of Sunday. 16,726 have recovered.

Crittenden County officials report a total of 766 cases.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

