Mid-South coronavirus live updates: SCHD reports over 5,900 cases with no new deaths

Sunday, the Shelby County Health Department announced a confirmed total of 5,908 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths countywide.

Health officials reported 162 new cases as of 10:00 a.m. Sunday. 85,838 have been tested, and 3,987 have recovered in Shelby County.

As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the state of Tennessee has a confirmed total of 26,381 COVID-19 cases, 418 deaths, while 17,222 have recovered.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 236 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths. This now brings the state to a total of 17,270 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of 11:00 a.m. DeSoto County reports a total of 605 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 9,426 COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday afternoon. The death toll totals as 154.

Crittenden County reported a total of 452 cases.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80% of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.