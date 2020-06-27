Mid-South drivers rank among the worst in America

Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom looks at some new rankings for drivers in his Ransom Note.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the worst drivers in America are about to hit the road, and I hope you're not one of them.

SmartAsset.com is out with its annual rankings, looking at a variety of factors: like DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, insurance rates - you get the idea.

I'm sorry Mississippi: you're the worst of the worst.

But don't get too comfortable Tennessee: your drivers ranked third worst.

And Arkansas was down at 14th.

For Mississippi, it was traffic fatalities that hurt its ranking the most, and that one in four drivers are uninsured.

For Tennessee, it was the high number of DUIs, plus for our population, we had way too many google searches on how to beat a ticket.

Arkansas was also pretty high on traffic fatalities.

Smart Asset says with air travel severely cutback, more of us will be driving and sharing the road, and hopes its survey will get more of us in the mindset of driving safely.