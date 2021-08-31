Mid-South Fair announces lineup of new acts set to perform around fair grounds

The Mid-South Fair opens on September 23 and runs through October 3.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This years Mid-South Fair is adding a wide array of acts which will perform around the grounds several times a day.

The performers you can expect to see are Disc-Connected K9s World Famous Frisbee Dogs, featuring the best frisbee dogs on the planet, whom are all “rescue” pups who were once homeless or living in an animal shelter.

Sea Lion Splash will also be entertaining fair goers, featuring sea lions from South America and California, the performances showcase the unique interactions between the animals and their handlers, from bouncing balls and shooting hoops to dancing and flashing a grin.

Also scheduled for the 11-day event is The Flippin’ Show, a live performance of mechanical innovation and flipping artistry.

The Incredible Bengal Tiger program will show off inspirational and educational entertainment.

A parakeet exhibit, transforming car, pig races, camel rides and a petting zoo round out the extensive list of additional entertainment.

“By adding ground acts to our already impressive lineup of happenings, we give guests the opportunity to get off their feet and enjoy even more family fun during their time with us,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director. “They can grab a Pronto Pup, funnel cake or a big ol’ turkey leg, take a seat, and get ready to take in educational and engaging performances Sept. 23-Oct. 3 here at the Mid-South Fair.”

Tickets are on sale now online and in person at the Landers Center box office. Those who purchase online before midnight on Sept. 23, will receive 25% off each ticket. To purchase tickets online, click here.