Mid-South Fair returns for the first time since 2019

Opening night is a "preview" night for the fair, so it's free entry from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Mid-South Fair makes its return Thursday night for the first time since 2019. The fair was sidelined by the pandemic in 2020.

Entry is free for the opening night of the fair, which serves as a preview of the fun. The fair opens Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The Mid-South Fair has dozens of rides, music entertainment, food, and more during its one-and-a-half-week run.

There are some changes to keep in mind. There is a clear bag policy, tickets have gone mobile, and there are designated entry and exit points.

The Landers Center is offering vaccinations outside the fairgrounds on Thursday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m. Getting vaccinated will get people a free wristband for the fair.

"Get the shot and come on in," Todd Mastry, Landers Center Executive Director, said. "You’re going to have to sit for 15 minutes to make sure there’s no reaction but then come right on in. We're making it convenient to get vacations for the community."

Masks aren’t required at the fair since it’s outdoors, but there are a number of hand sanitizing stations and disposable masks will be available. Masks are required while inside the Landers Center for concerts or events there.

You can still buy tickets at the gate, but you are encouraged to use electronic tickets to reduce crowds at the box office and allow for contactless entry - tickets can be scanned.

The only bags allowed in the fair are small, clear purses and bags, as well as umbrellas that do not have pointed ends. There are also walk-through metal detectors.

The Mid-South Fair runs until Oct. 3rd. Learn more HERE.

Admission is generally $10 for adults and $5 for kids (age 5-12) or senior citizens (age 60+). Certain days and times listed have free admission. Anyone who purchases tickets to Sam Hunt or Monster Jam receives free admission for the day of the show as well as one additional day.

Ride wristbands cost between $15 and $30 depending on the day. Specific daily prices and special sales can be found on the website.

