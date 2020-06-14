Mid-South faith leaders using the power of prayer to create unity and justice for black lives

Dozens of clergy members from various denominations led a prayer walk through Downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Justice and Equality Prayer Walk organized by Memphis pastors and faith leaders brought out people from all walks of life to march for Black Lives Matter.

Hundreds of people along with dozens of clergy leaders marched from the National Civil Rights Museum to Memphis City Hall to let their voices be heard about why we need unity. People from all denominations, races, ages, and backgrounds came out to pray, sing, and talk about finding strength through faith to keep up the fight for equality.

Pastor Tyrone Hunt of Healing Cathedral Christian Church reminded people we all worship one God and he never discriminates.

"God will empower us if we continue to look to him," Hunt said. "The Bible says all the help comes from God, so I encourage all of us to keep pressing toward the mark of the high call of our God."

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones said he is proud of the way Memphis has exhibited peace and love during these protests.

"We have to start showing love for one another," Jones said. "If you have more love than you have hate then it would drive out the hatred."

As a life-long Memphian, Jones has seen pivotal moments in the fight for equality, so he said we need to find a way for change that lasts.

"Not only have I lived it before, during and it’s still going on," Jones said. "We have to come up with some type of platform that brings about effective change that will last beyond this moment."

Community members like Lilian Njuguna brought her grandchildren to the walk to show them what she has fought for since she was their age. She knows the fight is far from over, but if we do it together through faith, we can remain strong.