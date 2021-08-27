Mid-South Food Bank is hosting its largest food giveaway ever

Each household will receive approximately 100 pounds of food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While ready to feed thousands of people on Friday, the Mid-South Food Bank is also sending a statement about food insecurity in the Mid-South.

The Mid-South Food Bank, which celebrates 40 years of services, is hosting a city-wide feeding event on Friday at the Mid-South Coliseum. It will be the largest single-day event in the food bank’s four decades.

During the event, the food bank is prepared to feed 5,000 families. Each household will get approximately 100 pounds of food. The Bare Needs Diaper Bank will also be handing out diapers, feminine products and wipes.

While the goal is to feed thousands, the food bank said they also want to raise awareness about food insecurity in the Mid-South. According to the food bank, more than 15% of people living in the Mid-South are food insecure.

The @MSouthFoodBank is hosting its largest food giveaway during its City-Wide Feeding Day today. The event doesn’t begin until 9 a.m. but they’re already at the Mid-South Coliseum unpacking A LOT of food.



Our live coverage begins at 5 a.m. on @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/1ivh0I3eHv — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) August 27, 2021

The food giveaway begins at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It is first come, first serve and drive-up only.

People were asked to register in advance, but people can still register on-site.

Because the state provided funding for the food, the giveaway is only for Tennessee residents. People are asked to bring a photo ID or bill for proof of residency.

The food is also for those that need it, people that are living beneath the poverty line.