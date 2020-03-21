Mid-South Food Bank volunteers pack food boxes for families in need

Volunteers packed about 500 boxes that will go out to the mobile pantries next week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday volunteers packed the Mid-South Food Bank to prepare emergency food boxes for those families who need it.

Mid-South Food Bank CEO Cathy Pope says donations are needed, and $1 provides three meals for families in the community.

"We've been working with Shelby County Schools to make sure that we are serving those neighborhoods where the children are, we won't be at every site that Shelby County Schools is serving but we are mapping those neighborhoods and getting additional food out there," said Pope.