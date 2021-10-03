Mid-South mother shares how Meghan Markle's interview about being suicidal serves as a reminder to seek help

Kerry Mitchell lost her son to suicide and now helps others who are struggling.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah about being suicidal and not getting the help she needed is resonating with people all over the world, especially those who have lost someone to suicide.

Kerry Mitchell was blindsided by her son James' suicide and never wants anyone else to feel her or her son's pain. She said watching Markle's interview was a heartbreaking reminder that hit close to home.

"I was almost in tears watching her, watching her reaction to not getting the help that she needed," Mitchell said.

Mitchell's son is now the reason she is a fighter for others battling suicidal thoughts. She is an advocate for ending the stigma surrounding the conversation about mental health.

"I think the more you talk about it the more you understand that you are not alone," Mitchell said. "I think that’s a really big part of it."

Her experience with James' death has played a major role in her being able to connect with others. She never saw the signs of her son's depression and hopes her knowledge will become powerful in helping others.

"He loved being around people, he was most happy when there was a house full of people," Mitchell said.

#MeghanMarkle's words about being suicidal are resonating with many.



A woman, who lost her son to suicide, tells me the interview was a heartbreaking reminder.



"I was almost in tears watching her, watching her reaction to not getting the help that she needed." @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/GOtHVrlpCy — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) March 10, 2021

Tonia Howell with the Mid-South Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said while some might not show obvious signs or ask for help, you need to take them seriously if they open up to you.

"Ask them questions," Howell said. "Ask them why do you feel that way or ask if they’ve talked to anyone else about it. Try to draw them into the conversation so they can be honest with themselves."

Sometimes life can be tough. Try not to be too hard on yourself, and if you ever need someone to talk to, you can always call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). 💚



(artist unknown) pic.twitter.com/3l1w5WSmTz — The Lifeline (@800273TALK) March 5, 2021

James' beloved Nashville Predators hat, little league baseball trophy, and first toy car serve as a reminder for his mom of the good days and hopefully better days ahead.

"He would want his friends to talk and come forward and appreciate all of their weaknesses and strengths," Mitchell said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources on its website. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Crisis Text Line are both staffed 24/7.