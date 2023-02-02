Folks across the Mid-South are dealing with power outages after the latest round of winter weather

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, MLGW said it had nearly 19,000 without power, and Entergy Mississippi reported about 11,000 without power.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South.

MLGW

As of 10:30 a.m., MLGW reported nearly 19,000 customers without power. The utility said crews are working, but “power restoration time depends on the cause of the outage, the number of components damaged, whether or not tree trimming is required to get to the point of repair, and number of customers impacted.”

Customers should avoid contact with downed power lines even if their home or area has experienced a loss of power because the lines could still be energized.

Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.

Important MLGW contact information for customers:

Sign up for Text Alerts: mlgw.com/textalerts

Outage Reporting: 901-544-6500

Emergency: 901-528-4465

Customer Care Center: 901-544-MLGW (6549)

Memphis Light, Gas and Water Community Offices are closed Thursday, February 2. Normal hours will resume as weather permits. MLGW’s Call Center will remain open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Entergy Mississippi

About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Mississippi reported more than 11,000 power outages in the state, with most of those among customers in north Mississippi.

The company said it is assessing damage and restoring power where it is safe to do so. Learn more on how they restore: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines

Report an outage:

https://www.myentergy.com/s/reportoutage

Text OUT to 36778

Call 1-800-9-OUTAGE

Use the Entergy app

Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas reported more than 46,000 outages in the state as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, though most are in middle and southwest Arkansas.

They said about 2,800 workers responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible.

Additional resources: