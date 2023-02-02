Folks across the Mid-South are dealing with power outages after the latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South.
MLGW
As of 10:30 a.m., MLGW reported nearly 19,000 customers without power. The utility said crews are working, but “power restoration time depends on the cause of the outage, the number of components damaged, whether or not tree trimming is required to get to the point of repair, and number of customers impacted.”
Customers should avoid contact with downed power lines even if their home or area has experienced a loss of power because the lines could still be energized.
Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.
Important MLGW contact information for customers:
- Sign up for Text Alerts: mlgw.com/textalerts
- Outage Reporting: 901-544-6500
- Emergency: 901-528-4465
- Customer Care Center: 901-544-MLGW (6549)
Memphis Light, Gas and Water Community Offices are closed Thursday, February 2. Normal hours will resume as weather permits. MLGW’s Call Center will remain open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Entergy Mississippi
About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Mississippi reported more than 11,000 power outages in the state, with most of those among customers in north Mississippi.
The company said it is assessing damage and restoring power where it is safe to do so. Learn more on how they restore: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf
Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines
Report an outage:
- https://www.myentergy.com/s/reportoutage
- Text OUT to 36778
- Call 1-800-9-OUTAGE
- Use the Entergy app
Entergy Arkansas
Entergy Arkansas reported more than 46,000 outages in the state as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, though most are in middle and southwest Arkansas.
They said about 2,800 workers responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible.
Additional resources:
- Download the smartphone app at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on restoration progress.
- Sign up for text alerts by texting R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.
- Follow on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.
- The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy’s View Outage page online.