Mid-South Pride finds a way to celebrate 'Pride Week' despite the pandemic

The Pride parade may be canceled this year but Mid-South Pride has found a way to celebrate.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Pride Week is underway and even though the marquee event, Pride Fest, isn't happening in-person, the most colorful weekend of the year isn't losing its shine.

Memphis Pride Fest is the single largest gathering for the LGBTQ+ community in the Mid-South with one of the big events, the parade, taking place on Beale Street.

Due to the pandemic, the parade was canceled but Mid-South Pride found a new way to make it happen.

Over the weekend, Mid-South Pride held a caravan of its own. Cameras were set up along the route which started at the Liberty Bowl and ended downtown.

Cars were still decorated and people dressed up, but instead of witnessing that experience in person, it will air as part of the new Saturday event, the virtual festival, Memphis Pride Live and In Color.

“We miss the connection obviously and I think that is very important for Pride. I just want to stress that Pride isn’t just about the LGBQT+ community," reigning Mr. Mid-South Pride, Justin Allen Tate, said. It’s about all of us in my eye I think it’s about all of us being free to be ourselves and telling others that we love each other.”

Thank you to all those who showed up and showed OUT for the Pride on Wheels Caravan! 🌈 Catch the full recording on Saturday the 26th as part of our Memphis Pride Fest: Live and in Color stream! Posted by Mid-South Pride on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Tate said continuing a week-worth events virtually was a priority for the Mid-South Pride organization. He added it's also a way for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults can still come together to feel that connection.

“That’s why it’s very important to continue to have these things to let people know it is great," he said. "There are some families who are not as accepting but that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to give that love and that support no matter who you are.”

More information on the Pride Week events happening can be found here or on the Mid-South Pride Facebook.

THE VIRTUAL FESTIVAL "Live and in Color"

8AM to 8PM on the Mid-South Pride website, Facebook live, Twitch, and YouTube