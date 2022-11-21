Mid-South woman among victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ shooting

Kelly Loving, known by friends as Jenna Sno, was one of five people killed and 19 injured in the shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman among the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting.

Monday night in Memphis, a candlelight vigil was being held to honor the victims of the shooting.

According to ABC News, Loving had just celebrated her 40th birthday, and was excited to begin her new life in Colorado.

Friends said Loving worked hard in order to come into her own identity as a trans woman. She was a guide to people going through their own transitions. Kelly was loved and supported by people like her sister Tiffany Loving, who described her sister as strong and charismatic.

Natalee Skye Bingham said in a Facebook post she was on Facetime with Loving as the Mid-South native walked into Club Q the night of the shooting.