Mid-South World War II veteran celebrates 99th birthday with a drive-thru party

Robbins made national news last year when he returned to France to find his long lost love.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Local 24 News would like to wish Mid-South World War II veteran Mr. KT Robbins a Happy 99th Birthday on this July 4th.

Family and friends gathered in Olive Branch, Mississippi to honor him with a pandemic friendly drive-thru party Saturday.

The two had been apart for 75 years.

“It means everything in the world to me,” said Robbins. “And I get to see my girlfriend again!” Local 24 News Photographer Janice Bridges asked, “You’ve got a girlfriend over there?” he replied “Oh yeah, you didn’t know about that? Wow!”

KT’s friends and family lined up at the Pleasant Hill elementary school and drove by his house to wish him the best.

KT waved from outside in the comfort of his scooter.