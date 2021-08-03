Nearly one year later, some SCS middle and high school students are back in the classroom

Monday was the first day back in nearly a year for some middle and high school students that returned to the buildings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For some middle and high school students, they were just four days shy of not physically being at school for a year.

Monday was the first time the upper grades of Shelby County Schools had students return since the last in-person day on March 12, 2020.

Middle and high school students returned one week after elementary students. The district expected a fewer amount of older students to return than elementary. Previously, the district expected just over a quarter of middle and high school students to go back to school while the rest remain virtual.

At Douglass High School, teachers enthusiastically welcomed back the few students that did return on Monday morning.

Social distance markers were placed on the ground outside of the auditorium where students had their temperature checked before going to their classrooms.

Some of the buses dropping off students had as few as just one student get dropped off for the first day back.

Students that did return said it with was with a mixture of excitement and nerves.

“I’m not going to lie. I’m kind of nervous," Latravious, a 10th grader at Douglass, said. "You know what I’m saying? Because it’s been a long time since we came back to school. I don’t know how I’m going to adapt to it.”

11th grader Beyonce Holton shared in that reaction to the first day back.

“I’m feeling, yeah, nervous but I feel like I’m a be happy to see friends or whoever came to school," she said.

Inside, classrooms will be socially distanced. The district said students will wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the classroom.

During a weekend town hall, district leaders said whether students spent an entire day inside the classroom or moved around like a traditional school day would be determined at a school-by-school basis. It depends on how many students are returning to that particular school, the district said.

A lot of enthusiasm from teachers welcoming back students which is good to see. Students told me this morning they were very nervous about returning. The first day always has a lot of nerves but this is obviously a little different! pic.twitter.com/3fZWGOC1Wv — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) March 8, 2021

The district also reported in that town hall one change it would be me making after seeing how the first week went with elementary students and that was to add more mask breaks for students throughout the day.

Water fountains will not be available for student use due to COVID-19 restrictions. The district will supply water bottle for students and staff but water from home is also allowed and encouraged.