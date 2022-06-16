x
Flying high at the Midsouth Airshow this weekend in Millington

It’s going on in Millington Saturday and Sunday - June 18 & 19, 2022.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again – time for the Midsouth Airshow.

It’s going on at the Millington-Memphis Airport at 8182 Hornet Avenue Saturday and Sunday - June 18 & 19, 2022.

Today, airshow organizers welcomed the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-22 Demo Team, and the Fat Albert to the Millington-Memphis Airport.

The show features military demonstrations, aerobatic performances, and aircraft displays. And the Blue Angels will feature two new aircrafts.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what our community has to offer, and what an incredible asset our airport is” said Roy Remington, Executive Director of the Millington-Memphis Airport.

Learn more about the airshow HERE.

And a traffic alert: Veterans Parkway between Navy Rd. and Highway 51 will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to the airshow. For the safety of all spectators and airshow performers, spectator viewing of the airshow along Veterans Parkway is strictly prohibited.

Please follow signs for public access to the airshow and Millington Airport.

