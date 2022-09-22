'Stuff a MATA bus' food drive happening today

According to the Mid-South Food Bank, 20% of people in Mississippi, west Tennessee and east Arkansas don’t always have access to healthy food.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank and MATA will host its 12th annual “Stuff a MATA Bus” food drive on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Poplar Plaza at the corner of Poplar and Highland, providing healthy food items to residents in the Mid-South.

The food drive is a part of Mid-South Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month, as well as its monthly food drive service to the community.

Mid-South Food Bank provided more than 54.2 million pounds of food to Mid-South residents between 2020 and 2021 alone.

According to the Mid-South Food Bank, 20% of people in Mississippi, west Tennessee and east Arkansas struggle with food insecurity, meaning that they don’t always have access to nutritious foods, or they don’t have enough food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.