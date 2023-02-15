x
Here's where to check power outages across the Mid-South

Here’s where to find information on outages across the West Tennessee, North Mississippi, and Eastern Arkansas area.
Credit: KFMB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When severe weather hits the Mid-South, many people are left dealing with power outages.

Remember to avoid contact with downed power lines even if the home or area has experienced a loss of power because lines could still be energized.

West Tennessee

MLGW

Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.

Contact information for customers:

Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperation

Check for outages at: https://map.stemc.com/.

North Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines

Report an outage:

Learn more about how Entergy Mississippi restores power: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf

Northcentral Electric Cooperative 

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association 

Find the outage center at: https://www.nemepa.org/safety/storm-center/.

East Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas 

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

  • Download the smartphone app at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting R E G to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.
  • Follow on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas

Check the outage maps at: https://outages.aecc.com/outages/maps.

