Here's where to check power outages across the Mid-South

Here’s where to find information on outages across the West Tennessee, North Mississippi, and Eastern Arkansas area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When severe weather hits the Mid-South, many people are left dealing with power outages.

Remember to avoid contact with downed power lines even if the home or area has experienced a loss of power because lines could still be energized.

Here’s where to find information on outages across the West Tennessee, North Mississippi, and Eastern Arkansas area.

West Tennessee

Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.

Contact information for customers:

Check for outages at: https://map.stemc.com/.

Report an outage at 1-888-440-1990 or Text OUT to 85700.

Sign up for text alerts at https://www.stemc.com/outage-texting.

North Mississippi

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines

Report an outage:

https://www.myentergy.com/s/reportoutage

Text OUT to 36778

Call 1-800-9-OUTAGE

Use the Entergy app

Learn more about how Entergy Mississippi restores power: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf

Report an outage by calling 662-895-2151

Find the outage center at: https://www.nemepa.org/safety/storm-center/.

East Arkansas

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

Download the smartphone app at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts by texting R E G to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.

Follow on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.