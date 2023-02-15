Here's where to check power outages across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When severe weather hits the Mid-South, many people are left dealing with power outages.
Remember to avoid contact with downed power lines even if the home or area has experienced a loss of power because lines could still be energized.
Here’s where to find information on outages across the West Tennessee, North Mississippi, and Eastern Arkansas area.
West Tennessee
Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.
Contact information for customers:
- Sign up for Text Alerts: mlgw.com/textalerts
- Outage Reporting: 901-544-6500
- Emergency: 901-528-4465
- Customer Care Center: 901-544-MLGW (6549)
Check for outages at: https://map.stemc.com/.
- Report an outage at 1-888-440-1990 or Text OUT to 85700.
- Sign up for text alerts at https://www.stemc.com/outage-texting.
North Mississippi
Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.
Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines
Report an outage:
- https://www.myentergy.com/s/reportoutage
- Text OUT to 36778
- Call 1-800-9-OUTAGE
- Use the Entergy app
Learn more about how Entergy Mississippi restores power: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf
- Report an outage by calling 662-895-2151
Find the outage center at: https://www.nemepa.org/safety/storm-center/.
- See current power outages and report power outages through the power outage portal, by text or call 662-234-6331 / 877-234-6331 to report an power outage.
East Arkansas
Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.
- Download the smartphone app at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on restoration progress.
- Sign up for text alerts by texting R E G to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.
- Follow on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.
Check the outage maps at: https://outages.aecc.com/outages/maps.