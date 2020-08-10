MIFA hosts virtual dialogue about eviction crisis in America

The nation-wide moratorium will end this year so millions of families across the nation will need resources.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evictions are a major problem across the nation and here in Memphis the numbers are worsening.

It’s estimated 25 percent of people in Shelby County could face eviction. Although there is a national eviction moratorium due to Covid-19, it’s set to expire at the end of the year.

Wednesday, MIFA – Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association hosted a community conversation about the issue.

“Experts estimate that 1 in 4 renting Memphians have an eviction noticed filed each year,” said Sally Heinz, President and CEO of MIFA.

Back in June when Shelby County courts resumed operations, more than 9,000 eviction hearings were pending.

Evictions are a cause of poverty and it’s a problem that effects all backgrounds of people.

“Think about an individual who is paying rent more than more than they could probably afford to pay but because of their background and the resources available to them they just had to make a choice to get housing for their children,” said Stephanie Williams, Director of Community Housing of MIFA.

You don't need eviction to get people to pay the rent. Most evictions are for less than a month of rent. Desmond encourages landlords to work with tenants, talk about other ways, especially during COVID. #ourcityourstory — MIFA (@MIFAMemphis) October 7, 2020

Pulitzer Prize-winning Author, Dr. Matthew Desmond was Wednesday’s guest speaker during the virtual conversation.

He studied eviction in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Eviction isn’t just a problem that affects the big and expensive cities on the coast in fact the cities that are affected by evictions are places like Tulsa Oklahoma, Richmond Virginia, Memphis TN, New Mexico these are cities with relatively low housing costs,” said Dr. Desmond. “One of the most popular income boost for local mortgages in this country is they earn income tax credit, right? It comes in every February when tax rebates come in. So guess what months evictions are lowest every year? In February. That’s sad because that means that something was designed to boost families out of poverty is kind of an eviction prevention insurance.

In 2016, 3.7 million eviction cases were filed. The nation-wide moratorium will end this year so millions of families across the nation will need resources.