As Mike Williams retires, the Memphis Police Association gains its first woman president

Williams retirement goes into effect Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Williams was an equal opportunity annoyer. If somebody was trying to cut pay or benefits to police officers, they knew they’d get a visit from Mike Williams.

What some didn’t know was Williams was a 21-year veteran of the Memphis Police Department. Before that, he had spent 21 years in the Army.

“It was time for me to move on,” Williams said. “I’ve been in uniform for 42 years. And you know, sometimes it’s good to leave on top. I think we’ve done, with the assistance of staff, and members of the association, I think we’ve done really well.”

Mike Williams was as subtle as a sledgehammer when it came to standing up for police. His fights with former Mayor AC Wharton and current Mayor Jim Strickland were legendary. He was so upset, in 2015, he ran for Mayor. He came in fourth place.

“That was the most exhaustive thing I’ve ever done,” he says. “It took me six months to recover.”

Williams retirement officially goes into effect Friday.

“My office at the Police Association is already cleaned out,” he says.

His new job will be working as Chief Administrative Officer for General Sessions Court Clerk.

“Nobody forced me out,” Williams says. “It was a decision that I made based upon the opportunities that presented themselves to me.”

The new President of the Memphis Police Association will be longtime Vice President Essica Littlejohn. She will be the first woman to be President of the Association.