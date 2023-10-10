Mikey Williams trial | Preliminary hearing begins in Jamul shooting case

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, gunfire erupted just before midnight following an argument "about guests in the house being asked to leave."

SAN DIEGO — Two juveniles testified Tuesday that San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams threatened them at his Jamul home moments before a car they were riding in was struck by gunfire.

The testimony came in the preliminary hearing for Williams, who is charged with assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle stemming from the March 27 shooting.

The 19-year-old defendant, whose real name is Michael Anthony Williams, was committed to play at the University of Memphis, but the school's athletic department recently stated that while Williams is enrolled in online classes and is on the team roster, "he will not have access to team-related facilities or activities until his pending legal process in California is complete."

As a Tesla occupied by six people drove away, it was struck by gunfire, prosecutors say. However, no one inside the car was hit.

The car sustained two shots to the trunk and at least one to the back windshield, according to testimony.

Of the three witnesses who testified Tuesday morning, none stated they actually saw Williams open fire on the vehicle.

However, two of the underage witnesses said Williams was angry and threatened the people who showed up at his house.

One girl testified Williams told the group, "We better get to stepping or you'll leave with bullet holes."

Another girl testified Williams said, "We're up in the mountains so no one will be able to save us or help us."

Tuesday morning's witnesses also testified that no one in the group who arrived at Williams' house was armed or made any threats toward him.

However, one of the girls who testified appeared to retract part of her prior statements to police. While she previously told investigators that Williams shot at the car, she was reluctant on the witness stand to say she saw Williams ever wielding a gun and said she felt "pressured" by police when they spoke to her about the incident.

Govani Salaiz, who drove the group to Williams' home, said he stayed in his car, but heard a loud argument coming from the house. At some point, he looked back toward the house and saw Williams holding what he believed was a gun.

Williams remains out of custody on $50,000 bail. Tuesday's preliminary hearing was to resume in the afternoon.