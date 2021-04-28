Millington farm market grows prosperous out of the pandemic

Once a month, people are flocking to Lightfoot Farm for a farm market that was started to support local vendors during the pandemic.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Something special is growing out of the pandemic, and it's happening at Lightfoot Farm in Millington.

It all started with a box of beef.

The shutdowns of the pandemic made sales difficult for local businesses. Sisters-in-law Kimberly and Allie Lightfoot started a monthly farm fresh box from their family farm, Lightfoot Farm. Each month people would come to their property to pick up boxes that were filled with their beef products and local produce.

"We wanted to reach more people, but we were limited by what the pandemic was doing around us," Kimberly Lightfoot said. "We were selling them like crazy: 10 boxes, 15 boxes, 20 boxes. What happened was, we knew that we had people coming to our farm to pickup the box and we were like since they’re already coming, why not invite the vendors that are inside the box?”

That's how the farm market, as they call it, was born one year ago.

“We started with six in our front yard and people loved it," Kimberly said. "They came out. It was kind of like a community hangout and each month it grew and grew and grew.”

When they host their monthly market this Saturday, May 1, they'll have more than 40 vendors spread across the farm. Kimberly said it brings upwards of 1,000 people to their property throughout the day.

“There’s nothing like that in Millington and I think that has played a big, big role," Allie Lightfoot said.

The duo says another reason so many flock to the farm each month is because of the push to shop and support local businesses.

“Last year, 2020, definitely pushed people to reach out locally more and that mindset is still there and I would say maybe even more so," Allie said.

“And they realize the quality value too," Kimberly added. "They’re like this is so much better then they got hooked fresh is better.”

The farm market is hosting mostly on the first Saturday of each month. Check their schedule and list of vendors here.

This Saturday's farm market runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Parking and admission is free. Dogs are allowed. It's a good idea to wear some closed-toe shoes or rain boats if it rains this week.