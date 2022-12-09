18-year-old charged with murder of 15-year-old Millington girl

According to the affidavit, 18-year-old Seth Walls was charged with reckless homicide and endangerment with a deadly weapon. Walls' bond is set at $10,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing 15-year-old girl from Millington was arrested and charged with reckless homicide Monday, Oct. 3.

According to the affidavit, 18-year-old Seth Walls was also charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Walls' bond is set at $10,000.

The shooting happened on Sept. 11. The victim in the murder suffered from a gunshot wound to the head, and she was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:08 p.m., police said.

Police said that the accused suspect, the victim and one other person were at the suspects home at the time of the murder. Walls and the other party remained present while officers processed the scene, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said that Walls and the other witness gave conflicting stories. Walls said he left the room where the victim and the other party remained, and he heard a gunshot shortly after, the affidavit said.

The other party said she was sitting on the couch with the victim, and she then heard a gunshot before the victim fell into her lap, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they determined Walls as the suspect in the murder based on his where he said he was sitting in his statement, the affidavit said. The affidavit said investigators believed he was the one who had access and possession of the gun.