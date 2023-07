Shelby County Fire Department said the home was engulfed when fire agents arrived at the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington vacant home was engulfed in flames, resulting in a total loss, Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) said.

According to SCFD, firefighters responded to a fire in the 6000 block of Walsh Rd. in Millington Thursday, July 20.

SCFD said the home was covered in flames when firefighters arrived.