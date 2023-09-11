Millington woman drowns after falling off jet ski in South Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Millington, Tennessee, woman has died after falling off a jet ski in South Carolina.
It reportedly happened Friday, Sept 8, 2023, in Murrells Inlet.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said 51-year-old Janice Willingham was riding a jet ski when she fell off but was unable to get back on. The coroner said she drowned from the force of the waves pushing her underwater.
The coroner said Willingham was wearing a life jacket.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.