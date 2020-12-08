$150 million available to Tennessee nonprofits that stepped up during pandemic

Nonprofits that have been stretched thin this year have a chance to be reimbursed for pandemic-related work

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee CARES Community Program is offering $150 million for nonprofits that stepped up in a big way to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of the Mid-South is one of six state organizations chosen as a grant administrator. They're responsible for helping to disperse $30 million of that total sum to area nonprofits.

“It gives us the opportunity to be a critical intermediary to support nonprofits today many of which are really struggling. They’re under duress during this time of economic disruption," Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, United Way of the Mid-South President and CEO, said.

The Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis was also selected as a grant administrator.

United Way of the Mid-South is a Grant Administrator for the TN Community CARES Program!



United Way is prepared to support West TN nonprofits regardless of your current or previous affiliation with us.



In the last five months, nonprofits have been asked to do more with less because of the pandemic and now, if approved, can be reimbursed for some of those expenses.

The list of qualifications for nonprofits is broad but Robinson said it essentially boils down to providing a service in direct response to the pandemic. For example, that can be providing childcare, helping families that have loss income with emergency food assistance or providing health services.

The money is available for work dating back to March and it runs through the end of the year for anticipated work as the pandemic continues.

Robinson said nonprofits that have stepped up are also losing money. People are being tighter on their spending and donations. A number of fundraising events have also been canceled in recent months,

“When that source has been cut off but they still want to provide the services, these funds from the Tennessee Community Cares Act for nonprofits will be an extraordinary lifeline," he said.