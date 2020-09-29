MIFA reports 1,000 applications for bill assistance, millions still available

The City of Memphis gave MIFA $3.5 million to help pay the bills of COVID-19 impacted people.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The City of Memphis allocated $3.5 million to MIFA to help pay the bills of people impacted by COVID-19 and millions are still available.

The money was provided after thousands of homes were scheduled to lose power because of overdue utility bills.

Between August 24 and September 24, MLGW disconnected 29,558 customers. As of Friday, all but less than 1,000 customers had their power restored.

MIFA Vice-President of Family Services Mary Hamlett said because of that, they know the need is far greater than what they've heard from.

Hamlett reports around 1,000 applications have been submitted for the $3.5 million available from CARES Act funding. That's less applications than they initially expected to have by now.

"We were hoping to be probably at 1,500-1,600 by this time," Hamlett said.

On #GoodDayMemphis we're live following up with MLGW & MIFA on where utility bill assistance and disconnections stand. 29,500+ homes were disconnected due to overdue bills but almost all have been restored as of Friday — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 29, 2020

Hamlett said the moratorium on evictions and payment plans may have slowed down the application process for some struggling families.

"If I have until December to address it, then I’ll put it off and deal with more pressing things but the deal is, it doesn’t go away," she said. "That’s what I’ve been trying to stress, get in, apply, get the money. It will at least lessen what you owe."

MLGW spokeswoman Gale Jones Carson reports around 21,000 customers have been put on one of the several payment plans. She said the majority signed up for extended plans which will allow more time for them to catch up.

“We have far more payment plans for our customers," she said. "We really, really work with our customers as long as our customers call us before they’re disconnected we will work with them.”

Good morning. Utility assistance is available here: https://t.co/u98JYb9Bb5 #MLGW Cust Care Center Reps. are available by phone Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (544-6549), or via webchat 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at: https://t.co/dHDc8wGcJC #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) September 28, 2020

People who have signed up for those plans can still receive money from MIFA. MIFA will provide up to $800 for utility bills and/or rent/mortgage payments.

“The bills don’t go away and I know some people are struggling with all kinds of health issues, they have kids at home they’re trying to educate," Hamlett said. "We’ve got to keep the lights on. We’ve got to keep people housed.”

People can apply for MIFA assistance online here.