This is the second time the company has won the recognition since 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A minority construction company was awarded for 7 years of service last week.

The Mid-South minority business continuum hosted the Robert R. Church Achievement awards luncheon.

During the ceremony Campbell and Ford Construction Incorporated was awarded the 2020 Minority Business Enterprise Scalable of the Year Award.

Michael Campbell and Andre Ford accepted the honors virtually due to COVID-19.