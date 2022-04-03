Plans unveiled for inclusive baseball field and playground in Memphis

The park is designed to allow everyone to take part, even for games that might be difficult for anyone in a wheelchair or with special needs to play.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans were unveiled Saturday for the largest inclusive playground and baseball field in the Mid-South.

The Miracle League of Memphis is building the new area at Tobey Park right behind the MSCS Board of Education building. Saturday, they held a kick-off meeting to highlight the plans. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and others were on hand.

The park is designed to allow everyone to take part, even in games that are traditionally played on grass and difficult for anyone in a wheelchair to play.

The Miracle League is a baseball Hall of Fame organization that creates custom baseball fields with wheelchair accessible dugouts, rubberized surfaces to prevent injuries, and other implements to help those with disabilities enjoy playing baseball.

There will also to be a special playground for children with special needs and disabilities.

The group is looking for anyone who wants to donate to the project.

“We want people to be able to say, ‘I helped build this.’ When they play on it, they can say ‘this is part mine because I helped built this place,” said Eddy Hatcher, Executive Director of the Miracle League. “We need companies, we need any foundation that wants to give, any individual that wants to contribute, we want this to be a showplace for the city of Memphis.”

The Miracle League hopes to be up and running by next summer.