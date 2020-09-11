Miss USA takes center stage in Memphis on Monday night

51 women are hoping to take home the crown from Graceland as the host of this year's Miss USA competition

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The city of Memphis is hosting the Miss USA pageant for the first time in the pageant's history. After COVID-19 pandemic delayed the competition by months, the contests will hit the stage on Monday night for the finals.

Preliminary events as well as Miss Teen USA have already wrapped. On Saturday, Ki'ilani Arruda of Kauai, Hawaii, was crowned Miss Teen USA.

The 102 contestants are staying at the Guesthouse of Graceland which is playing host to this year's event. Prior to the start of the competition, contestants were tested for COVID-19 and quarantined until their tests were cleared. Contestants describe the stay as a "bubble-like" experience.

"We have been waiting for this moment since we were crowned last year so it's finally here and I'm so grateful that it's able to happen even through COVID," Miss Mississippi's Asya Branch said.

The Miss USA competition takes center stage in Memphis at Graceland tonight. Contestants have been staying in a “bubble-like” experience at the Guesthouse. We’re live in Whitehaven on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/OGkvb4IL5n — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) November 9, 2020

Branch, who is from Booneville, is one of the 51 women taking the state for Miss USA on Monday. It will be a historic moment too as the first African-American woman to represent the Magnolia State in the competition after being crowned last year.

“It was crazy and hard to believe that in 2019 we are still having first in the African-American community but I was truly honored because it was an opportunity for me to serve as an example that you don’t have to look like the person that came before you in order to accomplish a dream," she said.

Representing Miss Tennessee is Justice Enlow, from Nashville, who didn't compete in her first pageant until one week before her 22nd birthday.

“I am so excited to have all of the girl’s here in my state," she said.

Each contestant advocates a platform near and dear to their heart. Enlow founded a nonprofit called "Justice for Women" dedicated to expanding the modern definition of feminism. Through that organization she is also an advocate for endometriosis, an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

“I suffered from endometriosis for ten years which is a really debilitating disease which affects one in ten women," Enlow said. "I had a major abdominal surgery three years ago so for me swimsuit [competition] is a moment in my story because I wouldn’t have been able to do that before.”

Her organization aims to raise money for women to get surgery like she did, a surgery she says wasn't covered by insurance. Instead, she had to raise nearly $40,000 on her own to have it.

“Just knowing that I could hardly get out of bed three years to be walking on the Miss USA stage in a swimsuit confidently, having no question in my confidence and self-worth, it’s really like a dream come true," Enlow said.

Okay ladies, we see you 👏 ✨



Tune in to the 2020 #MissUSA Preliminary competition now! https://t.co/abDOoswAlH pic.twitter.com/cHGmwc7OdX — Miss USA (@MissUSA) November 7, 2020

Branch also has long used her platform to advocate for change but with criminal justice reform and to help those impacted by it. Her father spent half of her life incarcerated. She uses her experience visiting prisons talking to inmates and writing levels to their loved ones.

“I came out stronger," Branch said. "I allowed those circumstances to strengthen me and shape me into who I am today and I want to continue serving as a testimony for other children who face similar circumstances.”

Miss Arkansas is represented by Haley Pontius. Pontius' bio describes her as a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and someone who advocates to educate and inspire healthy lifestyles after her father's heart disease diagnosis. Pontius is a volunteer and spokesperson for the American Heart Association.

If Branch were to win the Miss Mississippi USA title, she would be the first contestant from the state to win it.

Miss USA will stream live on the FYI, network at 8/7 p.m. central. It will also be streamed on the Miss USA Facebook page.