Missing 12-year-old found safe

Mi'Kira Jackson missing from Whitehaven home has been found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE at 1:45 p.m. - MPD has canceled the City Watch for Mi'Kira Jackson. They say she has been found safe.

--------------------

The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for 12-year-old Mi'Kira Jackson.

Mi'Kira's mother contacted MPD Monday morning around 6:00, when she woke up and found her daughter, a purse and her vehicle missing from their home in the 5000 block of Village Wood.

Mi'Kira is 5'5", 170 pounds, medium dark complexion, last seen wearing all black clothing.

The missing vehicle is a 2008 white Chevy Impala with Tennessee tag number CMS-034