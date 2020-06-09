Missing 13-year-old girl found safe.

MPD has cancelled the City Watch Alert for Tanyah Wright.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED 9/8/2020 - 13-year-old Tanyah Wright has been found safe according to Memphis police.

No other details regarding her disappearance have been released.

Memphis Police has issued a City Watch alert for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Tanyah Wright was last seen at her home in the 4200 block of Parkchester Avenue. Authorities say she left home on foot and never returned.

Wright can be described as 5’3 weighing 120 pounds.