Have you seen this teen? Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Tunica girl

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 15-year-old Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
Mashayla Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a teenage girl from Tunica, Mississippi.

The MBI said 15-year-old Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgement.

Jackson is 5’6” inches tall and about 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and green shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mashayla Jackson is asked to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.

