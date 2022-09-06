Have you seen this teen? Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Tunica girl

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 15-year-old Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a teenage girl from Tunica, Mississippi.

The MBI said 15-year-old Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgement.

Jackson is 5’6” inches tall and about 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and green shoes.