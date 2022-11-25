Missing 17-year-old girl | Have you seen her?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl.
According to MPD, Tyona Wesson went missing on November 22, and she was last seen in the 900 Block of Lenow Park Dr. MPD said she left her home after an argument and has not returned since.
Wesson was last seen with her hair in long brown braids wearing multi-colored biker shorts and a white jacket.
Wesson is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and she weighs 145 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call missing persons at 901-545-2677 or 902-636-4479.