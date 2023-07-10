Missing Memphis man found dead | MPD investigating his death as a homicide

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said Mario Ackers was located Monday, July 17, and his body was positively identified two days later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) now says the man who was found dead Monday, July 17 was missing 27-year-old Mario Ackers, and MPD is investigating his death as a homicide.

Ackers was reported missing July 10, 2023.

On Monday, July 17, MPD said officers responded to a man down call at 3:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Richmond Ave. Investigators said the man died at the scene.

Ackers' mother, Tamika Johnson, spoke with ABC24 that same day, asking for more support from the community and from MPD. We now know that at the time of that interview, the man who was killed on Richmond Ave. was Ackers, but it took two days to identify him. He was positively identified Wednesday, July 19.

We asked MPD why it took so long to identify Ackers. They told us his identity was released after the medical examiner confirmed it was him.

Memphis Police have not released any information on why or how Ackers was killed or on any suspects in the case.

According to MPD, Ackers' death is an ongoing homicide investigation, and anyone who has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers 901-528-CASH with tips.

Ackers' mother pleaded for more help while searching for her son

Mario Ackers was one of the hundreds of missing children and adults in the Mid-South. Ackers' mother spoke about her son fighting back tears before finding out about his death.

“I don’t know how to feel." Johnson said. "I’m trying not to be angry and I’m trying to pray, but right now I’m numb because I just want to know where my baby is at. That’s all, that’s all I’m asking.”

Johnson said the last time she saw her son was just before he got in what seemed to be a gold-colored Kia on Monday. Ackers getting in the Kia was caught on camera by a nearby church.

Ackers grandmother, Andrette Wright, stayed next to Tamika every step of the way.

“Horrible. Horrible,” Wright said. “But I know I got to try to be strong for [Tamika].”

The family worked with MPD to find Ackers. MPD issued a Missing Persons Alert, and the department continues to work with the Missing Persons Bureau to find an increasing number of children and adults who are missing in the Mid-South.

“I pray for other families that’s going through the same thing we’re going through right now,” Johnson said. “That’s basically all we can do.”

Mario’s family asked for more support while they were still searching for him.

“I feel like cause it’s so much going on, it’s not really important,” Johnson said. “They just looking at it as another statistic person missing.”

Although the family tried to stay positive, praying that Ackers would come home safely, they weren't so fortunate.