x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City Watch Alert issued for 63-year-old man who has been missing for three days

Police said Antonio Lewis was last seen walking in the area near the 1100 block of Grant Avenue, not far from N. Bellevue Blvd. and Jackson Ave.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Antonio Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 63-year-old man.

Antonio Lewis was last seen walking in the area near the 1100 block of Grant Avenue, not far from N. Bellevue Blvd. and Jackson Ave. Police said he has been missing for three days.

Police said Lewis has mild dementia, which could impair his ability to get home.

He is 6’8” and about 165 lbs. with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing orange shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where Antonio Lewis can be found is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).

RELATED: Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified

RELATED: Overnight hotel shooting escalated to shootout with police, suspect in custody

RELATED: Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified

Before You Leave, Check This Out