A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 66-year-old Ervin Wolfe on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept.



Ervin was last seen in Memphis wearing an orange shirt and black and white shorts.



If you have seen Ervin, call the Memphis Police Dept. at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/seiqx3XvKe