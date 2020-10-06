City Watch Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Memphis man.
Police say Corty Macklin was reported missing about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after he left his car home in the 4300 block of Sunnyslope Drive through his bedroom window.
He was wearing a blue and gray plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown loafers.
Macklin is 5’9” tall and about 200 pounds, with partly gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he suffers from a mental disorder.
Anyone with information on Corty Macklin’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police.