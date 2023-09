Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that John Louis Coscia Jr. is now safe.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — After 75-year-old John Louis Coscia Jr. went missing Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that he was found safe.

According to TBI, Coscia went missing Sept. 12 and was last seen in Amarillo, Texas, resulting in the bureau issuing a Silver Alert.

Around 9 a.m., TBI announced on social media that he was found and is now home.