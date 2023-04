According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), Rickesha Renae Williams has been missing for more than three weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old woman who is 8-months pregnant is missing, and she has not been seen for nearly four weeks.

According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), Rickesha Renae Williams went missing from the 4000 block of Cottonwood Rd.

Williams is 5 feet and five inches tall, and she has brown eyes and black hair, weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts can call missing persons at 901-636-4479 or at 901-545-2677.