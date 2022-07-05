Search for 77-year-old missing Alcorn man continues, and volunteers are needed

The safe and rescue teams deployed to Jacinto, Mississippi, and they are asking volunteers to join the search team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gulf Search and Rescue (GulfSARS) said it will partner with United Cajun Navy to help Alcorn Sheriff’s Department in its search for 78-year-old Wade Davis of Corinth, Alcorn County, MS, who went missing on Wednesday, June 22 around 9:30 a.m.

Davis was last seen with his dog in the 300 block of County Rd. 343 in Alcorn County walking north.

The safe and rescue teams deployed to Jacinto, Mississippi, and they are asking volunteers to join the search team.

According to GulfSARS, a command post will be set up Tuesday, July 5 at the Jacinto Volunteer Fire Department at 8 a.m. Volunteers will be briefed on the search information, and they will be able to sign up to volunteer.

Volunteers should be advised that the weather will be hot, and the search will cover rough terrains with the presence of snakes and other wildlife, GulfSARS said.

GulfSARS said that volunteers should not bring extra dogs unless they are certified rescue and recovery K9s.