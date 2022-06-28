Have you seen them? | Two-day-old baby and 17-year old girl are both missing

MBI said Angela Gail Kirk and Kyron Legend Kirk went missing Monday, June 27. They were last seen at 6:00 p.m. at 1500 Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

HORN LAKE, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 17-year-old girl and a two-day-old baby.

MBI said Angela Gail Kirk and Kyron Legend Kirk went missing Monday, June 27. They were last seen at 6:00 p.m. at 1500 Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

According to MBI, Angela was last seen wearing a sleeveless, pink shirt and green and black pajama pants.

Angela is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown and green hair.

Baby Kyron was last seen wearing a blue baby cap, white onesie with red and blue colored stars and white socks.