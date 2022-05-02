Tunica County Sheriff's Office looking for 4 missing boys

Deputies said they may be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with Mississippi tag TNB 2374.

TUNICA, Miss — The Tunica County Sheriff's Office is looking for four missing boys that were last seen late Sunday night.

The sheriff's office said Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9, Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11, Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13, and Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16, were last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove in Tunica.

Deputies said they may be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with Mississippi tag TNB 2374.

Deputies have no description of the clothes the boys were last seen in. Their direction of travel has also not been determined.

If you see them, call the sheriff's office at 662-363-1411.