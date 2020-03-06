Missing child last seen at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

MPD has issued a City Watch for a missing/endangered child.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this child?

Zaniya Wheeler was last seen Tuesday night around 11:30 at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Zaniya is 5'3"-5'6", 117-130 pounds. She has brown eyes and described to have a short dark blonde afro. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with red stripes, a white t-shirt, black/gray leggings and tan slipppers.

According to Memphis Police, she is believed to have left the hospital with Mary or Jimmie Wheeler, possibly in a newer model green Toyota Tundra extended cab with a toolbox in the bed. The truck is missing a hubcap on the front driver's side.