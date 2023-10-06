Memphis police issue city watch alert for endangered 12-year-old

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue Polo shirt with stone-washed jeans, a jacket and cowboy boots, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A city alert has been issued by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) for an endangered 12-year-old.

Ja-Kayla Milan has been missing from the 3900 block of Overton Crossing since Oct. 6, according to MPD. She has long black braids and weight about 210 pounds, according to MPD.

She stands at about 5 feet and 3 inches, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue Polo shirt with stone-washed jeans, a jacket and cowboy boots, according to MPD.

She reportedly told her siblings she was leaving with her boyfriend and was picked up by an unknown man in a gray car on her way home from school, according to MPD.