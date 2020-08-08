Missing Kansas woman may be in Memphis area

Marilane Carter was last seen leaving her Overland Park home August 1st, Memphis Police Department are assisting in the search.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are assisting with the search of a missing Kansas woman, who they believe disappeared while traveling through the Mid-South earlier this week.

According to authorities in Overland Park, Kansas, 36-year-old Marilane Carter was last seen leaving her home at 8:15 p.m. on August 1st. Carter reportedly was going to Birmingham, Alabama, to visit family.

Investigators say the last known telephone contact placed Carter in the Memphis area last week. Family members say she expressed traveling concerns and haven’t heard from her since Sunday, August 2nd.

Carter is 5’8”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black yoga pants. She was driving a gray 2011 GMC Acadia with the Kansas license plate number 194 LFY.