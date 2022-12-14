MPD finds body on Hwy 70 amid search for missing UofM student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department found a dead body amid search for missing University of Memphis student Barshay Wilson.
According to MPD, the body was found at 11150 Hwy 70 at 3:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. MPD said the victim was found with a gunshot wound.
MPD has not officially confirmed the identity of the body.
Wilson, 25, was set to graduate from University of Memphis Sunday, Dec. 11, but he never showed.
Family, of course concerned, reported him missing. MPD issued a city watch for Wilson Monday, Dec. 12.
MPD said Wilson was last seen Friday, Dec. 9 after leaving a friend's house. He was wearing a purple track suit with his hair in braids.