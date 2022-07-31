Missing child safely located, Memphis police said

The child who was last seen leaving Winter Tree Drive has been found, according to police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The child has been located safely. Thank you for sharing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 31, 2022

The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according to MPD.

The boy was seen in a social media post made the following day, MPD said. Police also said he spoke with his mother over the phone on Thursday.

Before missing he was seen wearing a white onesie with blue jeans and red and white Jordan tennis shoes, according to MPD. He had a gray backpack with teddy bears on it, MPD also said.