A City Watch Endangered Child alert has been issued for missing teen, Jameson Howse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for a missing juvenile Monday, May 10.

According to MPD, 15-year -old Jameson Howse was last seen around 2 a.m. near 7th Street wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.