Have you seen Malcolm Lee Ware?

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 64-year-old Malcolm Lee Ware.

Mr. Ware was last seen Tuesday wearing a gray polo shirt, black jeans, and a black ball cap. He wandered from his home in the 5000 block of Gold Leaf in southeast Shelby County.

SCSO says Malcolm Ware is said to have some memory loss.